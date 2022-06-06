The proposals are to ensure an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet for all users and digital nagriks. The new rules will not impact startups and will provide additional avenues for grievance redressal.
The government is seeking public comments on the proposed draft for the newly amended IT (Intermediary) rules. The proposals are to ensure an open, safe, trusted, and accountable internet for all users and digital nagriks. The new rules will not impact startups and will provide additional avenues for grievance redressal.
On Monday, the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) in a statement said, "proposed amended IT rules to provide additional avenues for grievance redressal apart from Courts and also ensure that the Constitutional rights of Indian citizens are not contravened by any Big-tech Platform by ensuring new accountability standards for SSMIs."
"Will does not impact early-stage or growth-stage Indian companies or Startups," MeitY said.
With the new amended IT rules, the ministry aims to put the interests of digital Indians first.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India, through his Twitter account said, "New amended IT (Intermediary) rules are out for Public consultation - more effective grievance addressal in ensuring constitutional rights of citizens are respected."
It had notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (hereinafter referred to as “IT Rules, 2021") in February last year.
Through these rules, the ministry aims to ensure an Open, Safe & Trusted, and Accountable Internet for all Indian Internet Users and Digital Nagriks. These rules have succeeded in creating a new sense of accountability amongst Intermediaries to their users, especially within Big Tech platforms.
However, it said as s the digital eco-system and connected Internet users in India expand, so do the challenges and problems faced by them, as well as some of the infirmities and gaps that exist in the current rule vis-a-vis Big Tech platform. Therefore. New amendments have been proposed to the IT Rules 2021, to address these challenges and gaps.
MeitY has put the draft amendment of the IT rules 2021 for public feedback and input. These are being offered for public consultation and comments from all stakeholders for the next 30 days. A formal public consultation meeting will be arranged by Mid-June, and the details will be notified soon.
