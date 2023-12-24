Govt asks Indian Olympic Association to form panel for running wrestling body
Ministry of Sports has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to form an interim committee for overseeing and governing the matters of the Wrestling Federation of India
Hours after suspending the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India, the Centre has asked the Indian Olympic Association to form a panel for running the wrestling body. The development comes as several questions were raised about the members of WFI and their proximity to former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is accused of sexual harassment by India's ace wrestlers.