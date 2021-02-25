Govt asks investors to check antecedents of Nidhi cos before making investments

Govt asks investors to check antecedents of Nidhi cos before making investments1 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2021, 04:15 PM IST
Investors are advised to verify the antecedents/status of a Nidhi Company especially their declaration of their status as Nidhi Company by the Central Government before becoming its member and investing their hard-earned money in such companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs said
NEW DELHI : The corporate affairs ministry on Thursday asked investors to check the antecedents of Nidhi companies before putting in their money amid instances of such entities not complying with the rules.
Registered under the companies law, Nidhi companies are non-banking finance entities that are into lending and borrowing with their members.
Delhi will face water crisis if Centre closes Nangal Hydel channel: DJB chief1 min read . 04:08 PM IST
Return to office: Global banks see more than half of staff in office in Q31 min read . 03:48 PM IST
'Only husband and wife make a family': Govt opposes same-sex marriage in Delhi HC2 min read . 03:56 PM IST
Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Commercial markets to remain shut – 10 points1 min read . 03:29 PM IST
"Investors are advised to verify the antecedents/status of a Nidhi Company especially their declaration of their status as Nidhi Company by the Central Government before becoming its member and investing their hard-earned money in such companies," Ministry of Corporate Affairs said.
Under the amended Companies Act, 2013 and the Nidhi Rules, 2014, companies need to get themselves updated or declared as Nidhi company by applying to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in form NDH-4.
"While examining the applications in form NDH-4, it has been observed by the Central Government that these companies have not been complying with the provisions of the rules in-toto," the MCA said.
It further added that "this has resulted in rejection of applications filed by the companies for declaration since they have not been found fit to be declared as Nidhi Company".
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.