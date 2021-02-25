Registered under the companies law, Nidhi companies are non-banking finance entities that are into lending and borrowing with their members

Govt asks investors to check antecedents of Nidhi cos before making investments

1 min read . 04:15 PM IST

PTI

Investors are advised to verify the antecedents/status of a Nidhi Company especially their declaration of their status as Nidhi Company by the Central Government before becoming its member and investing their hard-earned money in such companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs said