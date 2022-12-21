Govt asks metro rail corporations to register for carbon credits

The Delhi Metro has earned 4.4 million carbon credits from CDM and GS projects, while metro rail corporations Kochi and Lucknow have said that the registration for carbon credits is under process. Nagpur Metro will apply for it after the commissioning of the project, Bhopal and Indore on the other hand have informed that their stations and depot are being planned or designed for India Green Building council (IGBC) Platinum rating leading to carbon credits in due course, the standing committee said in its report.