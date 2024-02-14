Govt asks Mumbai airport to tackle congestion
Air traffic movements during high intensity runway operations have been restricted from 46 to 44 per hour
New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has criticized Mumbai airport, the country's second busiest, for not taking proactive measures to alleviate congestion. Despite operating at full capacity, the airport's congestion issues stem from excessive slot allocation with insufficient time margins, airlines not adhering to their slots, and unscheduled flights during peak hours, the ministry said.