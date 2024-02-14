Govt asks Mumbai airport to tackle congestion

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has criticized Mumbai airport, the country's second busiest, for not taking proactive measures to alleviate congestion. Despite operating at full capacity, the airport's congestion issues stem from excessive slot allocation with insufficient time margins, airlines not adhering to their slots, and unscheduled flights during peak hours, the ministry said.

It emphasized that as the slot manager, the airport operator should have taken steps to regulate air traffic movements more effectively, especially as air traffic has surged post-pandemic, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

This congestion at Mumbai airport leads to flights circling overhead for 40-60 minutes, significantly wasting fuel—costing approximately ₹1.8 lakh for a 40-minute circling time to ₹2.6 lakh for 60 minutes. This not only increases airfares for customers but also affects the efficiency of airport operations, resulting in long wait times and delays, the ministry added.

As per an analysis by the Airport Authority of India, air traffic allowed per hour during the six hours of High Intensity Runway Operations (HIRO, i.e. from 0800 hours to 1100 hours and 1700 hours to 2000 hours) is nearly the same as during the other 18 hours of the day, with unrestricted operations for general aviation and military aircraft. This, coupled with the operation of non-scheduled flights, exacerbates congestion during peak hours.

Despite the feedback, no action was taken and the ministry had “to step in", leading to the issuance of directives on 2 January 2024, by the Airport Authority of India, being the air navigation service provider.

These directives restricted air traffic movements during HIRO from 46 to 44 per hour and outside HIRO from 44 to 42 per hour, with curbs also placed on general aviation during HIRO.

The ministry has urged Mumbai airport to ensure compliance with these restrictions, aiming to balance the needs of airport operators, airlines, and passengers, enhancing airspace safety, operational efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.

