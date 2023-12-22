News
Govt asks PSBs to review top IBC cases every month
Summary
- The government had called the meeting to review cases pending long for admission and resolution under IBC, and look for ways to clear up the pendency.
New Delhi: The government has directed heads of public sector banks (PSBs) to conduct monthly reviews of the top 20 cases awaiting bankruptcy courts at each of them, financial services secretary Vivek Joshi said on Friday.
