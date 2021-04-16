Govt asks PSUs, hospitals to establish covid wards amid surge in cases

Additionally, these dedicated hospital wards or blocks have to be equipped to provide all supportive and ancillary services including oxygen supported beds, ICU beds, ventilators and specialised critical care units (wherever available), laboratory services, imaging services, kitchen, laundry, etc., along with dedicated health work force. The health ministry pointed out that many states and Union territories (UTs) across the country have been reporting a surge since the past few weeks in covid cases and deaths related to the virus.