Govt asks Serum, Bharat Biotech to lower price of Covid vaccines: Report

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower prices of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who objected to profiteering during such a major crisis.

New Delhi: The central government on Monday asked the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech to lower prices of their COVID-19 vaccines amid criticism from various states who objected to profiteering during such a major crisis.

Now the two companies are expected to come up with revised pricing for their vaccines.

The Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at ₹600 per dose for state governments and at ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker in terms of volume, has announced a price of ₹400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine, 'Covishield', for state governments and ₹600 per dose for private hospitals.

Both vaccines are available to the central government at a rate of ₹150 per dose.

Many states have objected to different prices of the vaccines, with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying this is not time for profiteering. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has announced expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive by allowing its large 18-plus population to get inoculated from May 1.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}