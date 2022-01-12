This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Union Health Secretary in his letter to chief secretaries of all States/UTs asked them to take immediate measures to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states and union territories asked the States/Union Territories should have a buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours at health facilities providing in-patient care; asks to ensure the proper functioning of PSA plants & availability of sufficient oxygen concentrators.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a letter to states and union territories asked the States/Union Territories should have a buffer stock of medical oxygen sufficient for at least 48 hours at health facilities providing in-patient care; asks to ensure the proper functioning of PSA plants & availability of sufficient oxygen concentrators.
The Union Health Secretary in his letter to chief secretaries of all States/UTs asked them to take immediate measures to ensure optimal availability of medical oxygen at health facilities.
Earlier on Monday, Rajesh Bhushan said that during the second surge of COVID infections in the country, the percentage of active cases that needed hospital care was in the range of 20-23 percent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier on Monday, Rajesh Bhushan said that during the second surge of COVID infections in the country, the percentage of active cases that needed hospital care was in the range of 20-23 percent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"In the present surge, five to 10 per cent of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving. Therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly."
"In the present surge, five to 10 per cent of active cases needed hospitalisation so far. The situation is dynamic and evolving. Therefore, the need for hospitalisation may also change rapidly."
Citing global data, the INSACOG said that in view of Omicron's explosive spread potential the threat level is still very high globally, especially in regions with low population immunity, as the apparent reduction in severity compared to Delta and other previous outbreaks is mainly because of higher population immunity from previous infections and vaccination.
Citing global data, the INSACOG said that in view of Omicron's explosive spread potential the threat level is still very high globally, especially in regions with low population immunity, as the apparent reduction in severity compared to Delta and other previous outbreaks is mainly because of higher population immunity from previous infections and vaccination.
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a grouping of 10 National Laboratories, while giving this assessment in its weekly bulletin of December 27 that was released on Monday said global outbreaks of COVID are increasingly shifting from Delta to Omicron.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG), a grouping of 10 National Laboratories, while giving this assessment in its weekly bulletin of December 27 that was released on Monday said global outbreaks of COVID are increasingly shifting from Delta to Omicron.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.