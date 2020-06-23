Govt asks suppliers to disclose country of origin for all state purchases

The government on Tuesday said all suppliers to state agencies have to compulsorily disclose their products’ country of origin and has made provisions for public entities to shortlist suppliers based on the degree of local content used in the products.

The commerce ministry said in a statement that all suppliers enlisted in the government e-marketplace (GeM)--an online procurement platform for all public entities, departments and state-run companies--have to disclose the country of origin, failing which they will be delisted. This disclosure is compulsory for new suppliers too. The move is aimed at promoting local manufacture and to make the country self-sufficient, said the statement. The finance ministry had in 2017 made it compulsory for all state agencies to procure goods and services through GeM.

The move comes at a time India is having a raging border dispute with China, which is a major source of electronic items, machinery, chemicals, raw materials for pharmaceuticals and textiles for Indian buyers. As per official estimates, India made $514 billion worth of imports from China in 2019, accounting for about 14% of India’s overall imports. The Narendra Modi administration recently decided to lay more emphasis on self-reliance as part of taking the country out of the economic stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese forces along the line of actual control earlier this month gave rise to calls for boycotting Chinese imports.

The ministry said that a new filter has been added in the electronic procurement platform for procuring agencies to shortlist products with high local content. With this, the country of origin as well as the local content percentage are visible in the marketplace for all items.

“More importantly, the ‘make in India’ filter has now been enabled on the portal. Buyers can choose to buy only those products that meet the minimum 50% local content criteria," said the statement. When bids are invited, buyers can reserve any bid for items with more than 50% local content. In the case of smaller bids upto ₹200 crores, only those with 20% local content or above are eligible to bid with purchase preference being given to those with more than 50% local content.

The commerce ministry said the online procurement platform helped small local sellers to participate in government's public procurement. This also enables the government to aggregate its demand and get supplies at a more competitive price. “GeM is enabling quick, efficient, transparent and cost-effective procurement, especially in this hour of need when government organizations require products and services urgently to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic," said the statement.

Popular among the 1.8 million items listed on the platform are office stationery, computers, fire safety equipment and furniture.

