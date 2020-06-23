Govt asks suppliers to disclose country of origin for all state purchases

The move comes at a time India is having a raging border dispute with China, which is a major source of electronic items, machinery, chemicals, raw materials for pharmaceuticals and textiles for Indian buyers. As per official estimates, India made $514 billion worth of imports from China in 2019, accounting for about 14% of India’s overall imports. The Narendra Modi administration recently decided to lay more emphasis on self-reliance as part of taking the country out of the economic stress caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But the death of at least 20 Indian soldiers in a clash with Chinese forces along the line of actual control earlier this month gave rise to calls for boycotting Chinese imports.