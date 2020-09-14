Govt asks top 500 private companies to clear MSME dues

NEW DELHI: The micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) ministry on Monday said it has "strongly" taken up with top 500 private companies the issue of delayed payments and pending dues to small businesses.

The outbreak of covid-19 and a consequent nationwide lockdown has battered small businesses, with most of them struggling to survive. In a letter to the heads of these companies, MSME secretary AK Sharma asked them to clear all dues as the payments are crucial for operation and survival of small businesses.

“This will ultimately benefit the entire economy including the corporate world. Ministry has therefore requested the corporates to examine whether any such payments are pending and to release the same at the earliest," an official statement said.

Small businesses have been grappling with the issue of liquidity shortage due to the lockdown. In May, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that companies and government departments will have to clear pending dues to MSMEs in 45 days. Government departments and state-owned companies have already paid around ₹10,000 crores, the statement said.

“You may be aware that payment of MSME receivables within 45 days is mandated under the MSME Development Act, 2006, which is administered by this Ministry. Moreover, your gesture will be a timely contribution for the economy of the nation. It will help bringing smile on millions of faces whose only source of livelihood are these smaller units," Sharma said in the letter.

Sharma also urged companies to onboard the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform to improve cash flow to MSMEs. The government had made it mandatory for all central public sector enterprises and corporate, with turnover of over ₹500 crore to get on the electronic platform. “Many corporates are yet to join or transact. You are requested to onboard your company on the TReDS and start transacting," the letter said.

The government had also made it mandatory for all corporates to file half-yearly returns with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on their dues to MSMEs and urged these companies to file returns soon.





