Govt asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for provocative tweets on farmers' stir

Govt asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for provocative tweets on farmers' stir1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 07:28 PM IST
Micro-blogging platform Twitter has withheld several accounts and tweets in response to a legal demand by the government, stated a report from PTI.
The social media platform was asked to take action against 250 handles and posts for containing ''false and provocative content'' related to the ongoing farmers'' agitation reported PTI quoting sources. These include accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making ''fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets'' on 30 January with hashtags accusing the Narendra Modi led government of planning farmers ''genocide'' without any further substantiation.
MeitY ordered blocking of these Twitter accounts and tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.
Meanwhile, Twitter said that many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content. The platform can withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time if it receives a properly scoped request from an authorized entity.
"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal)," said a Twitter spokesperson.
(PTI contrinuted to the story)
