OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for provocative tweets on farmers' stir
Twitter said it ultimately expects to have between 1,000 and 100,000 Birdwatchers who are being admitted on a rolling basis and who will not be paid. (AP)
Twitter said it ultimately expects to have between 1,000 and 100,000 Birdwatchers who are being admitted on a rolling basis and who will not be paid. (AP)

Govt asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for provocative tweets on farmers' stir

1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 07:28 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Meanwhile, Twitter said that many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content
  • The platform can withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time if it receives a properly scoped request from an authorized entity

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has withheld several accounts and tweets in response to a legal demand by the government, stated a report from PTI.

The social media platform was asked to take action against 250 handles and posts for containing ''false and provocative content'' related to the ongoing farmers'' agitation reported PTI quoting sources. These include accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Photo: Mint

15th Fin Comm keeps tax devolution to states at 42 %, gives fiscal deficit path

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST
Officials inspect the spot where an explosion took place in Shivamogga

Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast; Cong stages walkout

4 min read . 08:01 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives' days after minor blast outside embassy in New Delhi

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST
According to a study by Global Financial Integrity, an estimated $770 billion in black money entered India during 2005-2014, and nearly $165 billion in illicit money exited the country during the same period. Photo: Mint

I-T dept detects 300-crore black money after raiding Kolkata-based group

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making ''fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets'' on 30 January with hashtags accusing the Narendra Modi led government of planning farmers ''genocide'' without any further substantiation.

MeitY ordered blocking of these Twitter accounts and tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Twitter said that many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content. The platform can withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time if it receives a properly scoped request from an authorized entity.

"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal)," said a Twitter spokesperson.

(PTI contrinuted to the story)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout