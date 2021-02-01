Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for provocative tweets on farmers' stir
Twitter said it ultimately expects to have between 1,000 and 100,000 Birdwatchers who are being admitted on a rolling basis and who will not be paid.

Govt asks Twitter to block 250 accounts for provocative tweets on farmers' stir

1 min read . 07:28 PM IST Saumya Tewari

  • Meanwhile, Twitter said that many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content
  • The platform can withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time if it receives a properly scoped request from an authorized entity

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has withheld several accounts and tweets in response to a legal demand by the government, stated a report from PTI.

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has withheld several accounts and tweets in response to a legal demand by the government, stated a report from PTI.

The social media platform was asked to take action against 250 handles and posts for containing ''false and provocative content'' related to the ongoing farmers'' agitation reported PTI quoting sources. These include accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

15th Fin Comm keeps tax devolution to states at 42 %, gives fiscal deficit path

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST

Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast; Cong stages walkout

4 min read . 08:01 PM IST

Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives' days after minor blast outside embassy in New Delhi

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

I-T dept detects 300-crore black money after raiding Kolkata-based group

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST

The social media platform was asked to take action against 250 handles and posts for containing ''false and provocative content'' related to the ongoing farmers'' agitation reported PTI quoting sources. These include accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and BKU Ekta Urgahan that have thousands of followers and have been actively involved in the ongoing protests.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

15th Fin Comm keeps tax devolution to states at 42 %, gives fiscal deficit path

3 min read . 08:59 PM IST

Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast; Cong stages walkout

4 min read . 08:01 PM IST

Netanyahu thanks PM Modi for 'safeguarding Israeli representatives' days after minor blast outside embassy in New Delhi

1 min read . 07:50 PM IST

I-T dept detects 300-crore black money after raiding Kolkata-based group

1 min read . 07:29 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) directed Twitter to block around 250 tweets/Twitter accounts that were making ''fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets'' on 30 January with hashtags accusing the Narendra Modi led government of planning farmers ''genocide'' without any further substantiation.

MeitY ordered blocking of these Twitter accounts and tweets under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Meanwhile, Twitter said that many countries have laws that may apply to tweets and/or Twitter account content. The platform can withhold access to certain content in a particular country from time to time if it receives a properly scoped request from an authorized entity.

"Transparency is vital to protecting freedom of expression, so we have a notice policy for withheld content. Upon receipt of requests to withhold content, we will promptly notify the affected account holders (unless we are prohibited from doing so e.g. if we receive a court order under seal)," said a Twitter spokesperson.

(PTI contrinuted to the story)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.