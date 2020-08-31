The Union education ministry has asked central universities to suspend hiring activities till the covid-19 lockdowns are lifted, a move that may have stemmed from the thinking that it is wiser to curb financial outgo at a time the central government is facing a fund crunch.

“I am directed to say that filling up general posts, including teaching and non-teaching posts, in central universities may be deferred till complete lifting of lockdown," read a letter written to all vice-chancellors of central universities. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter. The letter does not clarify why the universities were urged to pause the hiring process for teaching and non-teaching staff, but it shows a change in the mindset of the government that was earlier talking about filling up vacant posts.

Two issues seem to stand out, said a government official. One is a financial issue, while the other is academic rigour at a time campuses are shut because of the covid-19 pandemic, the official said. “There is a financial crunch right now and increasing the financial outgo at a time university campuses are largely closed may not be great idea. Besides, the rigour of hiring professors is an important aspect. Campuses are closed and the recruitment process wherever it is happening is largely not through a face to face interaction in institutions," said the official, requesting anonymity.

