Govt asks varsities to pause hiring

Two issues seem to stand out, said a government official. One is a financial issue, while the other is academic rigour at a time campuses are shut because of the covid-19 pandemic, the official said. “There is a financial crunch right now and increasing the financial outgo at a time university campuses are largely closed may not be great idea. Besides, the rigour of hiring professors is an important aspect. Campuses are closed and the recruitment process wherever it is happening is largely not through a face to face interaction in institutions," said the official, requesting anonymity.