UGC asks varsities to set up covid task force, promote vaccination

NEW DELHI: The education regulator has asked universities and colleges to take vaccines, set up covid-19 task forces for better coordination related to education, health and administrative matters in their campuses even as there is no clarity on when the campuses will open. It has also asked authorities, staff and eligible students to take vaccine.

In a letter to all the vice chancellors of varsities and principals of colleges, the University Grants Commission has reminded them of following almost a dozen protocols including setting up of “covid task forces and helplines".

The UGC chairman D.P. Singh has written that universities, their staff and those in campuses must follow safety protocols, and go for tracking, testing and appropriate treatment of positive cases.

The UGC chief has also asked them to arrange for counsellors and mentors for mental health, psychological support and well-being of all stakeholders, motivating everyone to engage in activities for physical and mental fitness even while staying at home.

The education regulator has further written that higher educational institutions must encourage stakeholders “to participate in vaccination drives to protect themselves, their friends and family".

It also suggests creating a team of “well-informed trained volunteers in life skilling, including NCC and NSS for extending help and support". And has advised them to take suitable welfare measures for students, teachers, staff officers and all stakeholders including the disadvantage groups.

“During these difficult times, we must come forward and stand firmly united against Covid-19 pandemic with a strong sense of responsibility and collectively help the people in distress… we must stay together to overcome this crisis," UGC has written.

