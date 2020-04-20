MUMBAI: As businesses come to a halt during the extended covid-19 lockdown, banks and the industry have sought government guarantee on loans. Smaller businesses, with limited cashflows, have been the worst hit, unable to manage the disruption like their bigger peers. Mint takes a look at how the scheme, if approved, will work.

What is the scheme being proposed by banks?

Lenders, through their lobby body Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), have suggested the government guarantee all incremental loans to small businesses. According to estimates by bankers, the sector needs incremental loans of at least ₹50,000 crore and if that is guaranteed by the government, will allow risk-averse banks to start lending. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed that total bank loans to small businesses stood at ₹4.78 trillion for the fortnight ended 28 February. Despite the MSME sector contributing 30.3% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in FY19, flow of credit to small businesses have been sluggish for quite some time now. Loans to micro and small industries have declined 1.1% between March 2019 and February this year.

How is it proposed to be implemented?

Banks have suggested that these loans could be disbursed through a portal like the psbloansin59minutes.com which generates immediate in-principle approval for borrowers. The portal uses algorithms to analyse data from the goods and services tax (GST) database, income tax (IT) returns and bank statements to decide eligibility. It has been suggested that once the proposal to backstop loans is accepted by the government, banks will open their purse strings to lend to the sector and then apply for the guarantee cover. At present, the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme guarantees between 50-85% of loans up to ₹2 crore.

Where else are governments looking to guarantee small business loans?

The US announced $359 billion in forgivable small business administration loans and guarantees to help small businesses that retain workers as part of its $2 trillion covid-19 package. Even in the UK, there are talks of offering 100% government guaranteed loans to small businesses to ensure these companies do get bankrupt, the Guardian reported on 19 April.

Who will benefit and who will be left out in India’s plan?

Since banks are in favour of an online portal that uses GST data to process loan requests, a chunk of India’s small businesses will be left out. According to Chandrakant Salunkhe, founder and president of SME Chamber of India, there are over 6 crore small businesses in India, of which only 91 lakh are registered on Udyog Aadhaar, a government portal allowing Aadhaar-based registration to MSMEs. Salunkhe said that over 70% of India’s small businesses do not have access to bank credit at the moment and even if government guarantees incremental loans, these entities will be left out by the virtue of operating in the informal sector. Loans through the online portal will only help the registered MSME, with GST records, he said.

How will RBI’s recent announcement of a refinance facility help the sector?

The central bank recently announced that it will provide ₹50,000 crore in liquidity to three all India financial institutions (AIFIs) such as the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) and the National Housing Bank (NHB). While Nabard and Sidbi are financiers to the farm sector and small businesses, respectively, NHB refinances housing finance companies. The money raised from RBI at the repo rate can be used for on-lending to small businesses starved of credit.

