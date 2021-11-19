Govt backtracks on farm laws, announces repeal

On Friday, farmer unions welcomed the decision but said they have unmet demands. “We will wait for the announcement to take effect through due parliamentary procedures... when this happens, it will be a historic victory of the year-long farmers’ struggle. However, nearly 700 farmers have been martyred. The central government’s obstinacy is responsible for these avoidable deaths, including the murders at Lakhimpur Kheri," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of farm unions leading the agitation, said in a statement.