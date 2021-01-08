OPEN APP
Govt banks on Supreme Court as talks with farmers fail to make headway
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar during the 8th round of talks with farmers' representatives over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Friday (PTI)

Govt banks on Supreme Court as talks with farmers fail to make headway

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:14 PM IST Sayantan Bera

  • Union Agri Minister said that in a democracy, laws which are passed by a Parliament can only be reviewed by the apex court and the govt will abide by its directions
  • The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on 11 Jan

New Delhi: The eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer unions on Friday failed to make any headway with the government making it clear it will not repeal the contentious farm bills and it is open to alternatives to repeal during discussions. It also added that only the Supreme Court can review the laws and it will abide by the directions of the apex court.

The next meeting is scheduled on 15 January.

“We discussed the three bills but there was no resolution," agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar after the meeting, adding, “we were interested in any alternative to the demand of repeal but farm unions did not put forth any such proposal."

Tomar further said that in a democracy, laws which are passed by a Parliament can only be reviewed by the apex court and the government will abide by its directions. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on 11 January.

The meeting took place in a tense and rigid environment, said Kavitha Kuruganti, member of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, and part of the 41-member farmer’s delegation which is negotiating with the government. “It is a sad day for democracy that in the middle of the talks an elected government is saying the matter be resolved through the Supreme Court," Kuruganti said.

“The court has already said farmers have a right to protest... and these laws are not just about constitutional validity but also about their implications for farmers. The unions have clearly said that whatever the court might order they are not going to budge until they secure a repeal," Kuruganti added.

Earlier the government had offered to significantly dilute the bills passed by the Parliament through amendments and create a committee to review the bills. Both offers were rejected by farmers. Farmer unions have said that if their demands are not met by 26 January, Republic Day, they will march with their tractors into the national capital.

Since 27 November, thousands of farmers have been protesting on national highways bordering Delhi asking the Centre to repeal the farm bills. With the stand-off continuing for a month and a half, crowds have been swelling at Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur and Shahjahanpur—on Delhi’s border with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Since the protests at Delhi’s doorstep began, about 70 protestors have died in road accidents, by taking to suicide and after falling ill due to a harsh winter.

Farmers fear that by weakening state regulated markets and widening the role of private corporations, the reforms acts will dilute existing state purchase of food grains at support prices.

