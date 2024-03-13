Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds including pitbull, bulldog—Check full list
In a move to address the rising cases of aggressive dog attacks across the country—especially on children and the elderly (in some cases leading to death) —the Centre on Wednesday imposed a ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 “ferocious" dog breeds considering them to be a “threat to human life".