Govt bans 23 ‘ferocious’ dog breeds including pitbull, bulldog—Check full list

In a move to address the rising cases of aggressive dog attacks across the country—especially on children and the elderly (in some cases leading to death) —the Centre on Wednesday imposed a ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 “ferocious" dog breeds considering them to be a “threat to human life". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The breeds include Rottweiler, Pitbull, Terrier, Wolf dogs, Russian Shepherd and Mastiffs, which are considered dangerous for human life. The ban also covers mixed and crossbreeds of these ferocious breeds.

The move followed a report by a joint panel of experts and animal welfare bodies in response to an order of the Delhi High Court. The court had directed the union government to decide the matter after consulting all stakeholders within three months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has also sent a letter to the chief secretaries of states and Union territories to ensure the imposition of the ban.

According to the letter, the import of such dog breeds is also recommended to be prohibited by the expert committee formed under the chairmanship of the commissioner of Animal Husbandry.

The Full List of Banned Dog Breeds The list of banned dog breeds includes —Pitbull Terrier, Tosa Inu, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, Caucasian Shepherd Dog, South Russian Shepherd, Tornjak, Sarplaninac, Japanese Tosa and Akita, Mastiffs, Rottweiler, Terriers, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Wolf dogs, Canario, Akbash dog, Moscow Guard dog, Cane Corso, and every dog of the type commonly known as a ‘Ban Dog’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...the above dog breeds, including crossbreeds, shall be prohibited for import, breedings, selling as pet dogs and other purposes," the letter said, quoting the recommendations of the expert panel.

The central government has also called for the enforcement of the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017 and the Pet Shop Rules 2018.

The Centre's move comes after appeals from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to protect vulnerable dog breeds commonly exploited by criminal elements of society for illegal dogfighting, as well as for the safety of humans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, animal rights body People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India had requested the government to protect vulnerable dog breeds commonly exploited by criminal elements of society for illegal dogfighting, as well as for the safety of humans. PETA also filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court.

The PETA in its petition wrote: “This order is key toward providing vital protection for both humans and dogs and sends a strong, clear message that pit bulls and other such breeds are bred to be used as weapons. Pit bulls and related breeds are the most commonly abandoned dogs in India, and this action can prevent a great deal of suffering."

