Govt bans export of onions with immediate effect

Restriction on onion exports has become an annual affair. Last year on 29 September, government had banned export of onions and imposed countrywide stock limits to bring down prices of onions that had soared ahead of state elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The crackdown followed retail onion prices touching ₹80 a kg in Delhi due to supply disruptions after floods in some states. In December last year, the prices hit ₹160 per kg in certain parts of the country. Five months after the ban, government lifted the curbs starting 15 March this year.