Govt bans Nayeem Khan-led Jammu Kashmir National Front for 5 years under UAPA

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on March 12 banned the Jammu Kashmir National Front, chaired by Nayeem Ahmad Khan, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, popularly known as UAPA for five years.

The Ministry, in the notice, issued on Tuesday evening said that the Front is indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudiced to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. “We are committed to uprooting terror forces to ensure the security of the people of Bharat," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on social media platform X informing about the ban.

The Union government for the mentioned reasons, the notification said, is firmly of the opinion that having regard to the activities of the Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and that it is necessary to declare the front as an ‘unlawful association’ with immediate effect.

The government said that JKNF has constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy. The front, said the notification, and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

Also Read : ‘Wed in India’ to J&K's lotus connection, 5 key highlights from PM Modi's Srinagar rally address

The front is involved in promoting, aiding and abetting secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities, sowing seeds of dis-affection amongst people, exhorting people to destabilise law and order, encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India, promoting hatred against established government and giving clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir, reads the notification.

Nayeem Khan is lodged in jail since August 14, 2017 in terror funding case. He has been accused by the NIA of “creating unrest" in the Kashmir valley by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In the notification, the Union government directed that "this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette."

On February 28, the Centre banned the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction), declaring them as “unlawful associations."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!