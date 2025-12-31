Govt bans manufacture, sale of oral formulations containing nimesulide above 100 mg-Here's why

The Central government has banned manufacture, sale and distribution of a painkiller, citing potential health risks. All oral formulations of the drug – Nimesulide – above 100 mg have been banned for sale and distribution, an official notification said.

The decision was taken following a recommendation by ICMR, the apex health research body of India.

"The Central government is satisfied that the use of all oral formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg in immediate release dosage form is likely to involve risk to human beings and that safer alternatives to the said drug are available," the notification issued on Monday said.

It also said that the government was satisfied that “it is necessary and expedient in the public interest to prohibit the manufacture, sale and distribution of the said drug in the country for human use.”

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 26A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 (23 of 1940), and after consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, the Central Government, hereby prohibits the manufacture, sale and distribution of the following drug, with immediate effect, namely:-"All oral formulations containing Nimesulide above 100 mg in immediate release dosage form," it continued.

Earlier, dozens of cow shelters in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have stopped using veterinary drugs that are toxic to vultures, helping stabilise populations of the critically endangered birds, the Bombay Natural History Society has said. One of the drugs that has been discontinued is Nimesulide.

Among other vulture-toxic drugs that have been discontinued are: diclofenac, aceclofenac, and ketoprofen; they have switched to safer alternatives like meloxicam and tolfenamic acid, said BHNS.