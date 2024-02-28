Govt bans two factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

The government declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations on Wednesday.

Shah posted on X, "Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations."

He said these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. "PM Narendra Modi's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences," the home minister added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

