Business News/ News / India/  Govt bans two factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

Govt bans two factions of Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir

Livemint

The government declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations on Wednesday.

Union Hhome Minister Amit Shah said the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations.

The government declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations on Wednesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media to inform about the development.

Shah posted on X, "Striking terror networks with undiminished vehemence, the government has declared the Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir (Bhat faction) as Unlawful Associations."

He said these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. "PM Narendra Modi's government is determined to uproot terrorism and anyone involved in unlawful activities will face dire consequences," the home minister added.

