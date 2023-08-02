Govt bans two veterinary drugs citing risks to animal health

Govt bans two veterinary drugs citing risks to animal health1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
The use of these substances has been especially rampant in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, with no regulatory mechanisms to curtail their misuse. Added to this is the issue of improper carcass disposal, further compounding the ecological impact of these drugs.
New Delhi: The central government has banned the manufacture, sale, and distribution of two veterinary drugs, Ketoprofen and Aceclofenac, citing risks to animal health and potential ecological damage, as per an official gazette notification issued on 1 August .
