"Every state gets the compensation as per the decision of the GST Council. Many members do raise, the dues for this state is so much, that state is so much. Those are not decided by me. The dues are agreed... as of now ₹53,000 odd crores are pending and that is also an amount decided by the council," Sitharaman said. Replying to a point made by a member, she said GST Council has already extended the GST compensation cess till March 2026.

