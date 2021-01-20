Govt blinks, offers to suspend farm laws for up to 18 months

New Delhi: In a major climb down, the Centre has offered to suspend the three contentious farm laws for up to 18 months in a bid to end the protests at Delhi ’s doorstep. The government also proposed to constitute a committee to review the laws and continue the ongoing dialogue with farm unions.

The proposal came at a meeting between farm unions and the centre on Wednesday, after nine rounds of talks failed to resolve the deadlock. Farm unions, however, told the government they will respond on Thursday after discussing the proposal. The next meeting is scheduled on 22 January.

“The government is ready to suspend the three laws for one to one-and-a-half years during which a solution can be reached by mutual dialogue. We want the agitation to end and the talks with farm unions to continue," agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said after the meeting.

“I am hopeful of reaching a solution (to end the farmer’s agitation) by the next meeting on Friday," Tomar said, adding, "it will be a victory of the Indian democracy when the agitation ends and farmers return to their villages."

The government has offered to suspend the implementation of the three laws for up to 18 months or a mutually agreeable period of time to restore the trust of farm unions, and they are willing to do this through an affidavit in the Supreme Court, said Kavitha Kuruganti, who is part of the 41-member delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha negotiating with the government.

“The government has also proposed to form a committee to decide on the future of these laws on whether they will be repealed or amended. We will send our response in a day," Kuruganti added.

The centre’s offer came ahead of a tractor march in Delhi planned by protesting farmers on the Republic Day. Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court refused to stop the tractor rally and said it is for the police and authorities to take a decision. Farm unions have assured that the march will not disrupt the official Republic Day parade.

On a plea filed by a farmer organisation named the Kisan Mahapanchayat, the court also issued notice on the application to reconstitute the four-member review committee it had formed on 12 January while staying the implementation of the laws. One of the members, Bhupinder Singh Mann, recused himself on 14 January stating he cannot compromise with the interests of farmers.

The Supreme Court further said that the expert panel has no power to adjudicate and will only submit a report to the court after hearing all sides. Protesting farmer unions have refused to present their views before the committee and argued that they will only hold a dialogue with the government which has the powers to repeal the laws.

“If you don't want to appear before the committee, we cannot compel you. But you cannot malign people like this and cast aspersions on them and also the court," Chief Justice of India S. A. Bodbe said, responding to the criticism that members of the committee were in favour of the laws before they were made a part of it.

Over 200,000 farmers have been protesting with their tractor trolleys at several entry points to the national capital since 27 November. Farmers have been resolute in their demand to repeal the laws despite the death of several protestors due to winter chill and road accidents.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via