The Indian government has banned as many as 18 OTT services or platform this year (2024), for publishing content that was obscene, vulgar and pornographic, according to Information and Broadcasting Minister L Murugan.

Speaking during question hour in the Lak Sabha on December 18, Murugan told the House that the Information Technology (IT) Rules of 2021 “cast specific due diligence obligations on intermediaries to make reasonable efforts by themselves against displaying or spreading obscene or pornographic content”, as per a PTI report. The question was asked by Shiv Sena-UBT member Anil Desai.

Code of Ethics for Publishers Murugan added that the IT Rules “provide for a Code of Ethics for publishers of news and current affairs on digital media and publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms)”.

Adding: “The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken action in coordination with various intermediaries, and blocked 18 OTT platforms on 14th March, 2024 for publishing obscene, vulgar, and, in some instances, pornographic content under these provisions.”

On Digital News Publishers… Answering another question on digital news publishers, Murugan said that the Code of Ethics for them requires adherence to the ‘Norms of Journalistic Conduct’ of the Press Council of India, The Programme Code under the Cable Television (Network Regulation Act, 1995), the report added.

In another reply he also addressed question about publishers of news and current affairs on digital media including YouTube news channels such as Bolta Hindustan and National Dastak. Murugan noted that these channels are covered under the provisions of IT Rules, 2021, Part-III of which looks at directions for blocking of content covered under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000).

Murugan further added that the Rules empower the Centre to issue directions to any government agency or an intermediary to block content in “the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognisable offence relating to such matters”.