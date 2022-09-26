Govt blocks 45 videos from 10 YouTube channels for spreading fake news2 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2022, 05:59 PM IST
- The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked 45 YouTube videos from 10 YouTube channels this time
The Indian government has once again blocked some videos from YouTube channels for spreading false information related to the country's national security, foreign relations, and public order. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has blocked 45 YouTube videos from 10 YouTube channels this time.