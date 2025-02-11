The controversial ‘India's Got Latent’ episode by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked on YouTube in India by the government, according to an Information & Broadcasting official.

“The ‘India Has Latent’ episode on YouTube with obscene and perverse comments by Ranveer Allahbadia has been blocked following Government of India orders,” (sic) wrote Kanchan Gupta on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Kanchan Gupta is Senior Advisor, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

NHRC Demands Video Removal from YouTube Earlier, it was reported that in a letter to YouTube's Head of Public Policy, Mira Chatt, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo, urged the removal of the video that sparked outrage online.

“You are hereby instructed to take immediate steps to remove the relevant episode or videos from YouTube in light of the aforementioned. In order to take further appropriate action, you must also provide the relevant police authorities where the FIR has been filed with information on the channel and the particular videos before such content is removed,” the letter stated.

“The availability of such content on widely accessible platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, poses a grave threat to the safety, dignity and the mental well-being of children, including women,” the human rights body said in its letter.

FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani On February 10, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas confirmed on X that the state police has registered an FIR against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and Ashish Chanchlani over ‘obscene’ remarks made on their YouTube episode. The FIR also names Apoorva Makhija and Jaspreet Singh, who were present on the show.

India's Got Latent's hosts, Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have been facing intense backlash and trolling following BeerBiceps' “watch parents have sex” remark. Speaking about the FIR, Guwahati Joint Police Commissioner Ankur Jain said the “strictest measures possible” would be taken, reported ANI.

Further, after the video went viral, a Mumbai Police team was dispatched to India's Got Latent studio on February 10, and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that “action would be taken” against those responsible.