Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV

Govt blocks Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV1 min read . 06:45 PM IST
- The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Monday, under the IT Rules 2021, issued directions for blocking of the website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Monday, under the IT Rules 2021, issued directions for blocking of the website, two mobile applications, four social media accounts, and one smart TV app of Pakistan-based OTT Platform Vidly TV.
The OTT Platform recently released a web series titled “Sevak: The Confessions", which was found to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country. Three episodes of the web series were released till date.
The OTT Platform recently released a web series titled “Sevak: The Confessions", which was found to be detrimental to national security, sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, India’s friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country. Three episodes of the web series were released till date.
It was suspected that the web series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus. The first episode of the series was released on 26 November, the anniversary of the terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.
It was suspected that the web series was sponsored by the Pakistani information operations apparatus. The first episode of the series was released on 26 November, the anniversary of the terror attacks on Mumbai in 2008.
The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance, e.g. Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts, inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, etc.
The web series portrayed an anti-India narrative on sensitive historical events and subjects of national importance, e.g. Operation Blue Star and its aftermath, demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts, inter-state river water dispute related to Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, etc.