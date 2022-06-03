NEW DELHI : The National Medical Commission (NMC) says the white coat doctors wear should be made of homespun cotton—khadi. India’s apex medical education regulator also told all doctors, medical colleges and hospitals to use more khadi products.

The idea is to promote Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) products which are specially designed and manufactured for medical professionals. These include bed sheets, pillow cover, apron, curtains, patient gowns, soap, handwash and floor cleaning products. Khadi, promoted by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, is seen as a uniquely Indian product.

“Khadi has been a focus area of the central government. Because of this overall production of khadi and village industries has reached an all-time high. In 2021-22, the annual revenue of KVIC was more than ₹1.15 trillion, which is unprecedented in India’s history as none of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firms has achieved this target so far," said an official familiar with the matter requesting anonymity.

“Around a month back, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to the health minister addressing him to promote the consumption of khadi products in health sector. Khadi products are safe and eco-friendly. The usage of Khadi products in the medical sector in India will not only increase its growth but help contribute employment for small rural artisans in villages," the official said.

“In the last few years, a few hospitals in Delhi have purchased Khadi products for their usage. In FY 20-21, Khadi products were worth approx. ₹70.03 lakhs were purchased while in FY21-22, hospitals utilized Khadi items worth around ₹86.63 lakh. This consumption of Khadi products in the healthcare sector is quite low if we compare with the large number of medical institutions across the country," said the official quoted above.

“It (KVIC) has now scientifically proven that khadi products are not only beneficial for health but also eco-friendly. As the doctors are mandatorily required to wear a coat during the duty hours, so they are advised to use white coat made of Khadi," Dr Aruna V.Vanikar, President, Under Graduate Medical Education Board of National Medical Commission told medical colleges in a letter.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson and KVIC CEO remained unanswered till press time.