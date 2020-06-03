NEW DELHI: The Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB) withdrew its earlier order to de-list over 1,000 imported products from being sold at paramilitary canteens, according to a tweet by ANI.

Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, or Central Police Canteen (CPC), which runs paramilitary canteens in India and is affiliated to the ministry of home affairs, had issued an order on 29 May de-listing several imported items from being sold at these canteens and replacing them with ‘swadeshi’ goods.

However, in a letter dated 2 June, KPKB said its earlier order is “recalled with immediate effect".

“The subject letter is hereby recalled with immediate effect to re-scrutinize the lists of products under different categories," according to details of the letter posted by ANI on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Updated information will be available in due course, the letter said.

KPKB’s list included products sold by home-grown consumer goods companies as well as local units of foreign companies.

The move was in line with the home ministry’s decision to push indigenous goods as it sought to make India more self-reliant and promote locally manufactured goods amid covid-19 outbreak.

However, the day it was made public, ie on 1 June, the Centre quickly moved to withdraw the “erroneously issued" order.

Seven companies, including Ferrero India, Victorinox India and Red Bull India, which import products for sale in India, were earlier delisted. Additionally, over 1,000 products sold by homegrown companies, as well as the local arms of foreign firms, such as Dabur India, Marico, Cavinkare, Colgate Palmolive India, LG Electronics India and Samsung India Electronics, were also delisted.

