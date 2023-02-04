Govt body suspends manufacturing of India's eye drops linked to blindness in US
- US FDA has warned consumers ‘not to purchase or use EzriCare Artificial Tears’ due to potential contamination
India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has suspended the manufacturing of eye drops at the Chennai-based firm after US FDA allegedly linked 55 adverse events cases with contaminated eye drops.
