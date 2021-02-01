10-year bond yields jump 14 bps on higher government borrowing plans

10-year bond yields jump 14 bps on higher government borrowing plans1 min read . Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 01:23 PM IST
- Gross borrowing was expected to be ₹10.60 trillion and net borrowing at ₹8 trillion, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg news
MUMBAI: Yields on 10-year bonds surged 14 basis points after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government plans to borrow a gross ₹12 trillion over the next financial year.
Gross borrowing was expected to be ₹10.60 trillion and net borrowing at ₹8 trillion, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg news.
The world calls them 'Virushka' and they name their baby 'Vamika'2 min read . 01:40 PM IST
10-year bond yields jump 14 bps on higher government borrowing plans1 min read . 01:23 PM IST
Police block roads into Delhi to stop farmers disrupting budget day1 min read . 12:08 PM IST
India's January factory activity hits three-month high, job cuts subside1 min read . 10:51 AM IST
The government also said the fiscal deficit for fiscal 2021 stood at 9.5%. As part of this, the government will borrow another ₹80,000 crore in the next two months of this year alone.
For FY22, the fiscal deficit is pegged at 6.8% of GDP.
According to Bloomberg forecast, the government's fiscal deficit target was at 6.6% of GDP in fiscal 2021, above the 3.5% target. For fiscal 2022 it expects the deficit to narrow to 5.5% of GDP.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.