Home >News >India >10-year bond yields jump 14 bps on higher government borrowing plans
10-year bond yields jump 14 bps on higher government borrowing plans

1 min read . 01:23 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • Gross borrowing was expected to be 10.60 trillion and net borrowing at 8 trillion, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg news

MUMBAI: Yields on 10-year bonds surged 14 basis points after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government plans to borrow a gross 12 trillion over the next financial year.

Gross borrowing was expected to be 10.60 trillion and net borrowing at 8 trillion, according to a median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg news.

The government also said the fiscal deficit for fiscal 2021 stood at 9.5%. As part of this, the government will borrow another 80,000 crore in the next two months of this year alone.

For FY22, the fiscal deficit is pegged at 6.8% of GDP.

According to Bloomberg forecast, the government's fiscal deficit target was at 6.6% of GDP in fiscal 2021, above the 3.5% target. For fiscal 2022 it expects the deficit to narrow to 5.5% of GDP.

