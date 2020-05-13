Govt bonds fall as investors worry about fiscal impact of 20 trillion package

NEW DELHI: Government bonds declined on Wednesday as investors worried about India's fiscal deficit after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a massive ₹20 trillion package to revive the economy, brought low by the lockdown to contain the covid-19 pandemic.

The yield on the 10-year government bond surged nearly 6 basis points to 6.22% as of 1015am. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

On Monday, the yield had surged nearly 20 basis points, the biggest jump in three years, after the government had announced an increase in its borrowing. The rupee gained 0.3% to 75.29 a dollar.

Modi, while announcing the package, had said the ₹20 trillion package, nearly 10% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP), aims to put money in people’s hands to spur domestic consumption and demand.

The package includes the previous 1.7 trillion rupee stimulus announced in late March and the Reserve Bank of India's liquidity boosting measures.

Analyst await the details of the package, to be announced later today, to assess the fiscal impact of the relief.

A sharp contraction in India's factory output also dampened investor sentiment today. Industrial output measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) declined 16.7% as against the 2.7% growth in March 2019, and 4.5% increase a month ago.

“India’s statistics agency did not release the compiled CPI for April, but data on its sub-components suggest the first complete month of lockdown led to a sharp increase in the prices of food items, even as pressure on the housing and health components ebbed. Industrial production for March by contrast, contracted sharply, despite capturing only one week of lockdown" said Nomura Research in a note to its investors.

“Looking forward, we expect inflation to moderate, despite cross currents on food price inflation in the short term. Given our downwardly revised GDP growth projection of -5% y-o-y in 2020, we expect the RBI to deliver 75bp of policy rate easing this year," it added.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated