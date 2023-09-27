News
Mint Primer: Government borrowing: What it means for the economy
SummaryThe Centre will borrow ₹6.55 trillion during the second half of the ongoing fiscal year, which comprises 42.45% of its gross market borrowing of ₹15.43 trillion for the full year
NEW DELHI : The central government on Tuesday announced that it will borrow ₹6.55 trillion during the second half of the ongoing fiscal year, keeping its borrowing plans unchanged. Mint explains the relevance of this for the Indian economy.
