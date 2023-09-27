Mint Primer: Government borrowing: What it means for the economy

How did the market react to this?

Breaching the borrowing plan would have impacted the markets and bond yields. Sticking to the borrowing plan demonstrates fiscal prudence. This has a calming effect and reduces pressure on the markets. This also indicates that there will be enough liquidity available in the markets, though at present there’s no shortfall of liquidity. The government’s 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.17% on Wednesday, up from 7.14% on Tuesday. According to some economists, while the government is unlikely to breach its borrowing outlook, its market borrowing could end up being lower than the budgeted amount.