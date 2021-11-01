The Central Government on Monday decided to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from 8 November, the Personnel Ministry said in an official order.

It shall be the responsibility of heads of department to ensure that sanitisers are mandatorily placed beside biometric machines and all employees sanitize their hands before and after marking the attendance, the notification read.

The employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance in view of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Physical distancing of six feet must be maintained by all employees while marking their attendance. If required, additional biometric attendance machines may be installed to avoid overcrowding," the ministry said in an order to all central government ministries and departments.

All employees shall be required to wear masks or face covers at all times, including while waiting to mark their attendance, the circular read.

"Meetings, as far as possible, shall continue to be conducted on video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless necessary in public interest, are to be avoided," it said.

All officers and staff shall strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour at all times in offices, the Personnel Ministry further said in its order.

