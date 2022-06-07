Govt brings back plan for panel to decide on social media content. Read here

The central government plans to set up an appellate committee to look into appeals filed by individuals against the decisions of grievance officers of social media platforms. Besides, the panel has to dispose of the appeals within 30 days of receiving them and its decision will be binding on the intermediaries or the large social media companies concerned, according to a notification to amend the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

