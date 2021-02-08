OPEN APP
Govt brings bill to replace ordinance facilitating regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi

1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 04:10 PM IST PTI

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House of Parliament

NEW DELHI : The government introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, which seeks to replace the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri introduced the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Upper House of Parliament.

The ordinance was promulgated by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 30, 2020. It amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second Act, 2011.

The 2011 Act was valid till December 31, 2020. The Ordinance extended the deadline to December 31, 2023.

The 2011 Act provided for the regularisation of the unauthorised colonies that existed in the national capital as on March 31, 2002 and where construction took place till June 1, 2014.

The Ordinance amended this to provide that the unauthorised colonies will be identified for regularisation in accordance with the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Act, 2019 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019.

Therefore, the unauthorised colonies that existed as on June 1, 2014 and had witnessed 50 per cent development as on January 1, 2015 will be eligible for regularisation.

Now, the government wants to convert the ordinance into a legislation through this bill.

