Govt brings in patient-friendly ‘one nation one policy’ for organ donation
The National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), the country’s apex organ donation agency, has framed this policy in consultation with state governments.
NEW DELHI : The government has issued strict orders to states to stop taking registration fee from patients.
