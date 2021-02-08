Govt budgets for sharp LPG price hikes

“This is part of the long-term clean-up in subsidies. We have been gradually increasing the prices of kerosene and cooking gas. This will continue next fiscal. Every year, we are releasing a lot of arrears also; so, arrears are going down. So, the amount of petroleum subsidy to be released next year is low. It is the effect of cumulative improvement," a finance ministry official said on condition of anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}