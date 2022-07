A social media post claiming that people can apply for a "liquor pipeline" at their homes is going viral on the internet. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department has cleared the air around the fake news over an alcohol pipeline connection. Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check asked people to "chill" and not get their "hopes up".

The post shares a photo inviting applications for the liquor pipeline connection. The text in Hindi states that a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of ₹11,000 to the Prime Minister's office. It further says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

The post also had a photograph of Nana Patekar from the Bollywood movie ‘Welcome’.