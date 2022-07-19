Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Govt busts liquor pipeline fake news: 'Don't get your hopes too high'

Govt busts liquor pipeline fake news: 'Don't get your hopes too high'

Liquor pipeline fake news: The text in Hindi states that a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office.
1 min read . 08:51 AM ISTLivemint

  • Liquor pipeline fake news: Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check asked people to ‘chill’ and not get their ‘hopes up’

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A social media post claiming that people can apply for a "liquor pipeline" at their homes is going viral on the internet. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department has cleared the air around the fake news over an alcohol pipeline connection. Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check asked people to "chill" and not get their "hopes up".

A social media post claiming that people can apply for a "liquor pipeline" at their homes is going viral on the internet. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department has cleared the air around the fake news over an alcohol pipeline connection. Taking to Twitter, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) fact check asked people to "chill" and not get their "hopes up".

 

 

The post shares a photo inviting applications for the liquor pipeline connection. The text in Hindi states that a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office. It further says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

The post shares a photo inviting applications for the liquor pipeline connection. The text in Hindi states that a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of 11,000 to the Prime Minister's office. It further says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

The post also had a photograph of Nana Patekar from the Bollywood movie ‘Welcome’.

The post also had a photograph of Nana Patekar from the Bollywood movie ‘Welcome’.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.