Govt busts liquor pipeline fake news: 'Don't get your hopes too high'

The post shares a photo inviting applications for the liquor pipeline connection. The text in Hindi states that a pipeline supplying alcohol to daily drinkers would be provided at the payment of ₹11,000 to the Prime Minister's office. It further says that one month after receiving the application form, the pipeline, along with a meter, will be connected to the recipient's house and the bill will be sent as per the consumption.

