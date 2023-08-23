Govt buying onions at ₹2,410 a quintal to ensure welfare of farmers: Piyush Goyal2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
The statement came after the APMC at Lasalgaon stopped trading the bulb indefinitely from Monday to protest against the 40% export duty on onions
The union government began buying onions at ₹2,410 a quintal from Tuesday as prices of the kitchen staple continued to rise. “The measure is being taken to ensure the interest of both farmers as well as consumers," Union Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food Piyush Goyal said.